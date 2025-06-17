No win for King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their return to Royal Ascot

ASCOT, England (AP) — King Charles III and Queen Camilla endured disappointment on the opening day of Royal Ascot as…

ASCOT, England (AP) — King Charles III and Queen Camilla endured disappointment on the opening day of Royal Ascot as their horse, Reaching High, failed to back up his status as favorite in one of the big races.

Going off at odds of 3-1, Reaching High got stuck near the rail and was never in contention to win the Ascot Stakes, finishing in ninth place under jockey Ryan Moore.

He was the only runner for the king and queen on the first day of the prestigious, high-end meeting that mixes elite sport on the course with style and fashion off it.

Hours earlier, the monarchs arrived at the course at the head of the traditional carriage procession in front of tens of thousands of racegoers.

The royal procession is celebrating its 200th anniversary, with the tradition beginning during the reign of George IV in 1825 when the monarch was accompanied by the Duke of Wellington.

Writing in Royal Ascot’s official program, the king and queen said: “Having experienced the thrill of victory at Royal Ascot ourselves in 2023, we can only wish all those competing this week the very best of luck and that everyone watching has a most enjoyable five days.”

They will have to wait for their own winner, though, with Ascending triumphing at 20-1.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was a passionate owner and breeder of thoroughbreds and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Charles and Camilla have taken on her stable of horses and enjoyed their first Royal Ascot winner in 2023, when Desert Hero triumphed in the King George V Stakes.

