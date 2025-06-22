Nigerian police arrest 22 suspects after deadly bus attack

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police arrested on Sunday 22 suspects accused of a mob attack that left at least a…

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police arrested on Sunday 22 suspects accused of a mob attack that left at least a dozen people killed two days ago in central Nigeria.

A passenger bus was mobbed in the Mangu area of the state of Plateau, according to a police statement released Saturday. The passengers traveled from Zaria, in north-western Kaduna state, about 400 kilometers (about 249 miles) from Mangu and were on their way to a wedding when the attack happened Friday night after they lost their way.

Police said 21 were rescued from the “angry mob,” and that some passengers were killed, without providing further details. Nigeria’s police, a federal authority, often provide lower death tolls than local authorities and witnesses.

Meanwhile, rights group Amnesty International said 12 people were instantly killed and 11 others injured in the attack.

“Authorities must ensure that the actual persons behind the horrific attack are brought to justice,” the rights group said in a statement on Saturday.

Plateau Gov. Caleb Mutfwang said law enforcement should ensure justice is served and implement measures to prevent any recurrence.

Nigeria’s north-central region has been plagued by increasing violence, driven by farmer-herder clashes and attacks on communities by armed gangs.

At least 100 people were killed in a deadly gun attack on a village in neighboring Benue state about two weeks ago.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.