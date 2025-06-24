New Zealanders hail Auckland City’s amateurs as ‘heroic’ after CWC draw with Boca Juniors

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — It might not have been the shot heard around the world but it was a…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — It might not have been the shot heard around the world but it was a goal that reverbrated 13,000 kilometers (8,000 miles) away when Auckland City FC scored Tuesday to draw 1-1 with Boca Juniors at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Christian Gray, a trainee teacher at Mt. Roskill Intermediate School in Auckland, rose to meet the corner of Jerson Lagos, a barber, and headed in the equalizer as the mostly-amateur team from New Zealand held Diego Maradona’s fasmous old Argentine club to a draw.

Auckland lost 10-0 to Bayern Munich and 6-0 to Benfica in its first two matches, leading to questions over FIFA’s decision to allow a team of part-timers from Oceania, it’s smallest confederation, to compete with the professional superstars of world soccer.

Even Auckland City’s local paper, the New Zealand Herald, joined the critics, suggesting the team had “damaged Auckland City FC’s proud 20-year legacy” in FIFA events.

“It’s been a trying few weeks,” the Herald reported after two defeats. “In the past, Auckland City have been renowned for punching above their weight on the global stage, while usually having a couple of outstanding individuals. That hasn’t quite been the case here.”

But Auckland City left its best to last, producing an outstanding performance to the satisfaction of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who was among the crowd at the match in Nashville.

“It’s been a tough trip, you know, we’ve had some tough results but just happy for the team,” Gray said. “I think we deserve it. We got a little bit of respect back I hope.

“We rely on volunteers, we don’t have a lot of money so I’m just happy that they’re happy.”

The New Zealand media hasn’t paid close attention to the Club World Cup, mostly focused on the end of the Super Rugby competition. Soccer takes a back seat in rugby-mad New Zealand. But this result got prominant coverage.

Radio New Zealand described the draw with Boca Juniors as “stunning.”

“Thanks to Gray’s heroics and some incredibly committed defense, Auckland City managed to pull off a result that will reverberate strongly around the football world,” RNZ said.

The New Zealand Herald branded it “remarkable” and “famous.”

“The squad of real estate agents, teachers, sales reps, tradesmen and students would have hoped they could make a mark on the world stage while knowing it was probably impossible,” the newspaper wrote. “But they have done it — against massive odds.

“Anyone around the football world coming across this result will be rubbing their eyes in disbelief. But it’s true. It’s all true.”

The Herald said Auckland City “will leave the tournament on a bit of a high, knowing that the painful journey has been worthwhile.”

A leading local news website, Stuff, said Auckland City “were rank outsiders against one of South America’s most famous institutions.”

“Most of their team is comprised of amateur players who will be returning to their regular jobs at home. But they went toe to toe against one of South America’s largest professional clubs that was home to Argentine icon Diego Maradona.”

Television New Zealand said Auckland City had been “humiliated” in its first two matches at the World Cup but their performance on Tuesday was “heroic.”

It’s unlikely a story of the same magnitude will be written in future. From now on Oceania — which includes the likes of New Zealand, Fiji and the Solomon Islands — will be represented by a professional team.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.