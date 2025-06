DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — US military official says no US bases in Iraq were targeted but that a…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — US military official says no US bases in Iraq were targeted but that a malfunctioning Iranian missile aimed at Israel triggered an alert in Iraq earlier in the day. (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported a missile attack on a base housing US forces in Iraq. ).

