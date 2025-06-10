Malaysian leader Anwar wins a reprieve in a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday won a reprieve in a civil suit accusing…

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday won a reprieve in a civil suit accusing him of sexual misconduct, after a court approved his bid to temporarily suspend the trial due to start next week.

The suit was filed in 2021 by his former research assistant, Muhammed Yusoff Rawther. Yusoff, 32, alleged that Anwar sexually harassed him in 2018 — before Anwar became premier, in November 2022. Anwar, 77, denies any wrongdoing and accuses Yusoff of fabricating the charge to ruin his political career.

The case gained attention after Anwar sought immunity from prosecution, sparking criticism from the opposition and others. The High Court dismissed his application last week, saying everyone is equal before the law. Anwar has turned to the nation’s top court, which will hear his case on July 21.

The Court of Appeal on Tuesday approved Anwar’s bid for a temporary stay to the trial that was due to start June 16, pending next month’s hearing in the Federal Court.

Anwar wants the Federal Court to rule on several legal questions including whether a sitting prime minister has immunity from lawsuits stemming from alleged private events before his appointment. His lawyers claimed the legal action could impair his ability to govern and risk destabilizing the government.

The case could undermine Anwar, who heads a unity government comprised of rival factions. He has denied seeking personal immunity or trying to escape legal scrutiny.

“It concerns the integrity of our constitutional system and the need to ensure that high public office is protected from litigation that may be strategically timed, politically motivated or institutionally disruptive,” he wrote on Facebook last week.

Anwar, a former reformist opposition leader, was previously jailed twice for sodomy. He has said the charges against him were manufactured by the government to thwart his opposition party. Anwar was pardoned by the king in 2018, just months before the alleged sexual assault on Yusoff.

Yusoff is currently in detention and on trial after police found drugs and fake pistols in his car last September. He has said he was framed by those in power. The court will decide this Thursday whether he needs to enter his defense, or acquit him.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.