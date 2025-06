DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Khamenei says US will pay “heavy price” if it attacks Iran again, warning Iran…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Khamenei says US will pay “heavy price” if it attacks Iran again, warning Iran has “access to key US centers” in region.

