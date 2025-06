AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s state-run media says its airspace will reopen to civilian aircraft at 7:30 a.m. local.

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s state-run media says its airspace will reopen to civilian aircraft at 7:30 a.m. local.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.