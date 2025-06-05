Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire erupts, spewing ash and spurring evacuations

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala began evacuating some residents from the slopes the Volcano of Fire Thursday after a new…

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala began evacuating some residents from the slopes the Volcano of Fire Thursday after a new eruption spewed hot gas and ash high into the sky.

Juan Laureano, spokesperson for the National Disaster Reduction Coordinator, said that at least 594 people were moved to shelters from five communities in Chimaltenango, Escuintla and Sacatepequez departments.

Laureano said that given the volcano’s activity the number of evacuees was expected to rise.

Wilver Guerra, 28-year-old resident of El Porvenir moved to a shelter in Chimaltenango.

“At first everything was normal, only fire in the morning when the volcano’s activity increased a bit, but it’s ok, better to evacuate in time,” he said.

Authorities also closed a highway in the area and suspended classes at 39 schools.

The 12,300-foot (3,763-meter) high volcano is one of the most active in Central America. It is 33 miles (53 km) from Guatemala’s capital.

A 2018 eruption killed 194 people and left another 234 missing.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.