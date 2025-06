DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mountains at underground Fordo nuclear site damaged after US strikes, satellite photos analyzed by…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mountains at underground Fordo nuclear site damaged after US strikes, satellite photos analyzed by AP show (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the entryways had been damaged. Iran likely buried the entries prior to the strike.).

