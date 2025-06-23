Costa Rican prosecutors accuse president, other high-ranking officials of illegal campaign finance

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rican prosecutors accused President Rodrigo Chaves, the vice president, foreign affairs minister and…

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rican prosecutors accused President Rodrigo Chaves, the vice president, foreign affairs minister and four lawmakers from Chaves’ party of illegal campaign finance Monday. The accusations stem from their use of funds in the 2022 election that carried Chaves to power.

The Attorney General’s Office said in a statement that it had also asked the country’s Supreme Court to lift Chaves’ immunity so that he can be prosecuted.

Prosecutors said Chaves and the others used a private fund and private bank accounts to finance the campaign of Chaves’ Social Democratic Progress Party.

Chaves ‘ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The others accused include Vice President Stephan Brunner, Foreign Affairs Minister Arnoldo André and lawmakers Pilar Cisneros, Luz Mary Alpízar, Paola Nájera and Waldo Agüero.

“Both financing routes operated outside the control of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal and the party’s treasury as required by the electoral code,” prosecutors said in the statement. By doing so, the politicians allegedly violated principles of legality and transparency that govern campaign finance, “affecting the integrity of the electoral process.”

The politicians will only face trial if the Supreme Court agrees to suspend their immunity from prosecution.

