Australian man shot and killed at a villa on the tourist island of Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Authorities were searching Saturday for two Australian gunmen suspected of fatally shooting an Australian tourist and injuring another at a villa on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

The shooting just after midnight on Friday at Villa Casa Santisya near Munggu Beach in the district of Badung killed Zivan Radmanovic, 32, from Melbourne. The second victim, who is 34 and also from Melbourne was beaten, said Badung Police chief Arif Batubara.

“We cannot yet determine the motive,” Batubara said, adding that an investigation is underway. The two Australians were rushed to hospitals in Denpasar, the provincial capital.

According to police, the villa had only three rooms occupied with a total of five guests when the shooting happened. The two victims’ wives were also there and another foreign tourist, Batubara said.

Radmanovic was shot in a bathroom, where police found 17 bullet casings and two intact bullets.

At least three witnesses at the villa told investigators that two gunmen, one wearing orange jacket with a dark helmet and another wearing a dark green jacket, a black mask and a dark helmet, arrived on a scooter at the villa around midnight.

Radmanovic’s wife, Gourdeas Jazmyn, 30, told police that she suddenly woke up when she heard her husband screaming. She cowered under a blanket when she heard multiple gunshots.

She later found her husband’s body and the injured Australian, whose wife has also testified to seeing the attackers.

The Australian Consulate in Bali has been contacted by authorities and an autopsy for further investigation is still waiting permission from the family of the victim, Batubara said.

