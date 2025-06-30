Argentina’s soccer body investigates antisemitic acts by All Boys fans

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s soccer governing body launched an investigation Monday into antisemitic acts by fans of second…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s soccer governing body launched an investigation Monday into antisemitic acts by fans of second division club All Boys before and during a match against Atlanta.

All Boys fans displayed a coffin painted in blue and yellow — Atlanta’s colors — draped with an Israeli flag near the Malvinas Argentinas stadium before Sunday’s 0-0 draw in the 20th round of the tournament, which determines promotion to the top flight. Some carried Palestinian and Iranian flags.

Atlanta is historically linked to Argentina’s Jewish community.

During the match, a drone with the Palestinian flag flew over the field and some fans made inflammatory chants.

The Argentine Football Association issued a statement expressing “its total and absolute condemnation of the abhorrent acts of antisemitism committed by fans of the All Boys club.”

“This is not folklore,” the AFA said. “This is discrimination.”

Police in Buenos Aires police have issued infractions for inciting disorder, among other crimes, against fans of the club.

Atlanta is located in the Villa Crespo neighborhood, where Jewish immigrants settled in the early 1900s.

