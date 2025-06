Bucharest, Romania (AP) — Children in Romania took part in a series of events marking International Children’s Day at the…

Bucharest, Romania (AP) — Children in Romania took part in a series of events marking International Children’s Day at the Palace of Parliament in Bucharest on Sunday.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.