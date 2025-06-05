Live Radio
Home » World News » AP PHOTOS: Panama protests…

AP PHOTOS: Panama protests have lasted 45 days and counting

The Associated Press

June 5, 2025, 6:35 PM

ARIMAE, Panama (AP) — Protests have persisted in parts of Panama for a month and a half. They’ve covered a range of issues including the changes to social security and opposition to a security agreement giving U.S. soldiers and contractors access to some facilities in Panama.

Authorities and protesters were injured Thursday in eastern Panama when border police tried to open a highway blocked in an Indigenous community.

President José Raúl Mulino has said he will not reverse the social security changes, nor will he allow protesters to obstruct roads.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up