AP PHOTOS: Millions of Muslims embark on the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca

MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia has begun. It’s required once in…

MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia has begun. It’s required once in a lifetime by every Muslim who can afford it and is physically able to make it. The Hajj, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, occurs once a year during the lunar month of Dhul-Hijja, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar year.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.