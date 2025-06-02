Live Radio
Home » World News » AP PHOTOS: Light and…

AP PHOTOS: Light and shadows add an extra dimension at the French Open tennis tournament

The Associated Press

June 2, 2025, 3:14 AM

PARIS (AP) — The striking interplay of light and shadows on the red clay courts moves with the players at Roland Garros, while the dramatic light in the stadium adds depth and intensity to every swing of the racket during the French Open.

This gallery, curated by AP photo editors, showcases some of the visual highlights so far from the French Open tennis tournament.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up