AP PHOTOS: Cuba’s energy crisis forces families to find ingenious solutions to get by

HAVANA (AP) — For countless families in Cuba, the question is no longer if the power will go out, but when. Constant power outages, coupled with gas shortages, are forcing many to implement ingenious alternatives to sustain daily life as the island undergoes its most severe energy crisis in decades.

Electricity cuts have intensified in recent weeks due to persistent fuel shortages at power plants and aging infrastructure. With summer’s rising demand approaching and no apparent solution in sight, Cubans face a grim outlook.

