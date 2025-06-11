AP PHOTOS: BTS stars Jimin and Jung Kook discharged from military service

YEONCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Hundreds of fans gathered Wednesday to catch a glimpse of K-pop superstars Jimin and Jung…

YEONCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Hundreds of fans gathered Wednesday to catch a glimpse of K-pop superstars Jimin and Jung Kook, the latest and final members of BTS to be discharged from South Korea’s mandatory military service.

Supporters traveled from around the world to the public sports ground where the meet-and-greet took place. Color-wrapped buses bearing BTS members’ faces lined the streets while red and yellow balloons floated above and a decorated food truck provided free coffee and water, adding to the festive atmosphere.

A day earlier, RM and V each saluted upon their release in Chuncheon City as about 200 fans, some of whom traveled from Mexico, Turkey and Brazil, cheered.

Jin, the oldest member of the K-pop supergroup, was discharged from the army in June 2024. J-Hope was discharged in October.

The seventh member, Suga, is fulfilling his duty as a social service agent, an alternative to military service.

The seven BTS members plan to reunite as a group sometime in 2025.

Anaesi, a fan from Portugal, displayed a colorful tattoo featuring a golden shield emblazoned with “ARMY,” along with BTS members’ names in Korean.

She said the group “saved” her from depression. “So for me BTS is my angel,” she said.

