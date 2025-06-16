A look at sites Israel has hit in Iran and how Iran has responded

JERUSALEM (AP) — The conflict between Israel and Iran has wreaked considerable damage in both countries and caused casualties on…

JERUSALEM (AP) — The conflict between Israel and Iran has wreaked considerable damage in both countries and caused casualties on both sides.

As Israel pummels Iran with airstrikes and Iran sends volleys of ballistic missiles towards Israel, here’s a breakdown of the key sites struck so far and the casualties on both sides, as of Monday:

Iranian ballistic missile attacks on Israel have killed at least 24 people across the country. In Iran, reported casualties are much higher.

Israeli strikes have pummeled key weapons depots in Iran as well as manufacturing sites around the country.

Israel claims it has achieved complete “aerial superiority” over Tehran. That’s after a punishing airstrike campaign that Israel says has destroyed Iran’s air defenses and targeted sites across the capital city.

Iranian ballistic missile attacks have damaged buildings in and around major Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa. Also hit, is the small Arab-Israeli city of Tamra, in northern Israel, where a strike killed four women from the same family.

Israeli strikes have taken out much of the leadership and intelligence officers of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, a paramilitary force operating parallel to the country’s armed forces that controls Iran’s stock of ballistic missiles.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.