KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Zelenskyy calls Putin’s peace talks proposal ‘a positive sign,’ but insists on ceasefire first.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Zelenskyy calls Putin’s peace talks proposal ‘a positive sign,’ but insists on ceasefire first.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.