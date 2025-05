KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Zelenksyy hopes for a ceasefire with Russia starting Monday and says ‘I will be waiting for…

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Zelenksyy hopes for a ceasefire with Russia starting Monday and says ‘I will be waiting for Putin’ in Turkey personally.

