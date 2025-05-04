A man attacks Turkish opposition leader in Istanbul, raising fears over politicians’ safety

ISTANBUL (AP) — The leader of Turkey’s main opposition party was attacked as he left a memorial ceremony in Istanbul…

ISTANBUL (AP) — The leader of Turkey’s main opposition party was attacked as he left a memorial ceremony in Istanbul on Sunday.

Ozgur Ozel, who heads the Republican People’s Party, or CHP, was leaving the Ataturk Cultural Center in the city center when a white-haired man approached him and struck him in the face with an open hand, televised footage showed.

Ozel, who was attending a memorial for Sirri Sureyya Onder, a pro-Kurdish politician who died Saturday, was said to be unhurt.

The suspect was detained, according to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The Interior Ministry later said the attacker was a 66-year-old man who killed his two children in 2004 and was released on parole in 2020.

The Cumhuriyet newspaper reported that he shot and stabbed his son and daughter, aged 19 and 17, respectively.

The incident renewed fears over the safety of politicians in Turkey.

In 2019, Ozel’s predecessor as CHP leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, was assaulted while attending a soldier’s funeral in Ankara province.

