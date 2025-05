RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Trump to meet Wednesday with Syria’s Ahmad al-Sharaa, onetime insurgent who led overthrow of Assad,…

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Trump to meet Wednesday with Syria’s Ahmad al-Sharaa, onetime insurgent who led overthrow of Assad, White House says.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.