AP PHOTOS: Afrikaner farmers at an agricultural fair scoff at Trump’s genocide claims

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — An extraordinary new U.S. refugee policy welcoming white Afrikaner farmers who the Trump administration claims are persecuted is topping the agenda at a White House meeting between President Donald Trump and South Africa’s president.

The Associated Press visited a lively agricultural fair in South Africa’s heartland days ahead of the U.S. meeting, where white and Black farmers and conservative white Afrikaner groups reacted to the Trump administration’s “genocide” and land seizure claims.

