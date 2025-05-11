The US withdraws a Mexican governor’s visa

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The governor of the Mexican state of Baja California, which borders the U.S., said on social…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The governor of the Mexican state of Baja California, which borders the U.S., said on social media Sunday that the United States withdrew tourist visas from her and her husband.

Marina del Pilar Ávila, from the ruling Morena party, did not say why her visa was withdrawn. The U.S. embassy has not commented on the matter.

Baja California borders California and day-to-day commercial ties between the two states run deep.

”I fully trust that the situation will be satisfactorily clarified for both of us,” Ávila said on X.

Her husband, Carlos Torres Torres, who is an active member of Morena, said his “conscience is clear,” in a statement on Facebook on Saturday.

“This proceeding does not represent a formal accusation, investigation or indictment by any authority in Mexico or the United States,” he added. ____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.