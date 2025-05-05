The bodies of a Belgian mother and her son were recovered in southern Jordan after flash flooding

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Search and rescue teams recovered the bodies of a Belgian mother and her son on Monday…

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Search and rescue teams recovered the bodies of a Belgian mother and her son on Monday in Jordan, police said a day after the woman and her three children were reported missing in flash flooding. The other two children were found alive.

Sunday’s flooding in southern Jordan also led to the evacuation of hundreds of tourists from the Petra archaeological site, the country’s main tourist attraction.

The mother and children had been part of a group of 18 tourists who had been on an adventure trip in Wadi al-Nakhil when they were caught up in the flash flood, Ma’an district local governor Hassan al-Jabour told state media broadcaster Al-Mamlaka TV.

Fourteen tourists, all Czechs, were rescued on Sunday. Rescue crews located two of the children alive late Sunday, al-Jabour said. The search and rescue operation was suspended at about 2 a.m. because of the complicated weather conditions and terrain. The bodies of the woman and her son were found Monday morning after the search resumed, he said.

Further details about the family and the ages of the children weren’t immediately available.

Jordan often experiences flash flooding as heavy seasonal rains send torrents of water through dry desert valleys. At least three people died in 2021 when floodwaters swept away their car, while more than 30 people were killed in flash flooding that hit Petra and Jordan’s Dead Sea coast in two separate floods in 2018.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.