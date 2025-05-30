Pope Leo XIV updates his Peruvian citizen registration with his new Vatican address

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Pope Leo XIV hasn’t forgotten his responsibilities as a Peruvian citizen: He updated his national registration…

Peru’s national registry agency said in a statement that the pope updated his information as part of the South American country’s efforts to keep track of Peruvian citizens around the world. Leo was born in the United States but received Peruvian citizenship a decade ago.

Four Peruvian officials met the pope at the Vatican headquarters and collected his fingerprints and signature, according to the statement from the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status.

Miguel Stigler, a public information officer with the registry, told The Associated Press that Leo indicated that he wished to pick up his updated identity document during a future trip to Peru.

The pope’s travel plans to Peru are unknown.

Leo was granted Peruvian citizenship in August 2015, the month before Pope Francis, his predecessor, appointed him bishop of Chiclayo, a city in the country’s north. To qualify, he had to live in Peru for at least two years and pass a civics test.

All adult Peruvians, including naturalized citizens, are required to vote in elections through age 69. Voting in Peru’s presidential election next April won’t be mandatory for Leo. He turns 70 in September.

