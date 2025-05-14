Photos from the second day of the Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France (AP) — Much of the cinema world has descended on the Cannes Film Festival as the French Riviera…

CANNES, France (AP) — Much of the cinema world has descended on the Cannes Film Festival as the French Riviera extravaganza kicks off its 78th edition.

Three years after flying into the Cannes Film Festival with “Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom Cruise returned to the Croisette on Wednesday with “Mission: Impossible — Final Reckoning.”

This gallery features daily highlights from the festival, curated by Associated Press photo editors.

