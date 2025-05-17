Palm tree falls on a person at Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France (AP) — A palm tree fell on a man at the Cannes Film Festival who was walking along…

CANNES, France (AP) — A palm tree fell on a man at the Cannes Film Festival who was walking along the Croisette on Saturday in the seaside French town.

Authorities sped through festivalgoers to tend to the person who laid injured and bleeding on the sidewalk. No information was immediately available on their condition.

Representatives for the festival didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The incident happened midday at the festival. Cannes, which runs until May 24, is about halfway through.

