Live Radio
Home » World News » Palm tree falls on…

Palm tree falls on a person at Cannes Film Festival

The Associated Press

May 17, 2025, 7:35 AM

CANNES, France (AP) — A palm tree fell on a man at the Cannes Film Festival who was walking along the Croisette on Saturday in the seaside French town.

Authorities sped through festivalgoers to tend to the person who laid injured and bleeding on the sidewalk. No information was immediately available on their condition.

Representatives for the festival didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The incident happened midday at the festival. Cannes, which runs until May 24, is about halfway through.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up