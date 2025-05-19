Lithuania takes Belarus to top UN court over alleged smuggling of migrants

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania is asking the International Court of Justice to rule that Belarus breached its obligations by…

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania is asking the International Court of Justice to rule that Belarus breached its obligations by allegedly organizing the smuggling of migrants to its territory and award compensation.

The Foreign Ministry in Vilnius said Lithuania filed its case to the court in The Hague on Monday. It revolves around alleged breaches by Belarus of its obligations under the U.N. Protocol against the Smuggling of Migrants by Land, Sea and Air.

The number of migrants arriving at the borders of European Union member countries from Belarus increased sharply last year, and European authorities have accused Belarus of helping migrants to get across. In December, the EU gave a green light to Poland and other countries on its eastern flank to temporarily suspend asylum rights when they believe that Belarus and Russia are “weaponizing” migrants to destabilize the bloc.

Lithuania said evidence it has collected confirms the direct involvement of Belarus in organizing migrant flows, including an increase in flights from the Middle East and elsewhere by Belarusian state-owned enterprises.

It alleges that after arriving in Belarus many migrants were escorted to the Lithuanian border by Belarusian security forces and forced to cross illegally. It added that Belarus’ border services refused to work with Lithuania to stop illegal crossings.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Vilnius is appealing to the ICJ to hold Belarus accountable under international law for violations of the migrant-smuggling protocol. Its claims include full compensation for the damage allegedly caused, including the cost of reinforcing the border. It did not specify a figure.

There was no immediate reaction from the Belarusian government.

Lithuania, which pointed to an influx of migrants dating back to 2021, said it made its move after bilateral negotiations failed to resolve the dispute.

“We are taking this case to the International Court of Justice to send a clear message: No state can use vulnerable people as political pawns without facing consequences under international law,” Justice Minister Rimantas Mockus said.

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Vilnius under pressure from Belarusian authorities in 2020, welcomed Lithuania’s lawsuit and said the move “should stop Minsk from putting pressure on Europe.”

“By weaponizing the most vulnerable, the regime shows total disregard for human life”, Tsikhanouskaya told The Associated Press. “This violation of international law must end.”

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.