PARIS (AP) — Kim Kardashian arrives at a Paris court to testify in trial and face alleged attackers for 1st…

PARIS (AP) — Kim Kardashian arrives at a Paris court to testify in trial and face alleged attackers for 1st time since 2016 heist.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.