Heavy rainfall floods Argentine highways, forces evacuations

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — More than 2,000 people were ordered to evacuate rural areas north of Argentina’s capital after several days of heavy rainfall flooded highways, farmlands and entire neighborhoods.

A bus with 44 passengers was stranded overnight for more than 10 hours on one of the roadways connecting Buenos Aires to the interior.

Between 8 and 15 inches (300 and 400 mm) of rain has fallen in the past 72 hours when the average monthly precipitation is about 1.7 inches, officials said. More wet weather followed by heavy wind is expected and authorities are urging residents, especially the 275,000 near the city of Zarate along the Parana River, to remain indoors.

Authorities likened the storm to one in March that killed at least 16 people.

