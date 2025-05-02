Greek court hears case of a man accused of spying on NATO operations

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A man appeared in court Friday facing espionage charges after allegedly photographing and videotaping military operations…

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A man appeared in court Friday facing espionage charges after allegedly photographing and videotaping military operations at the strategic port of Alexandroupolis in northeastern Greece.

The port serves as a key logistics hub for U.S. and NATO operations, facilitating the movement of military equipment and personnel in support of Ukraine and NATO member states in eastern Europe.

The man was arrested earlier this week in a joint operation by the police and Greece’s National Intelligence Service. Authorities said he was “acting on behalf of another individual” and had sent the recordings to that person using an encrypted messaging app, but provided no further details.

According to state television, citing Greek law enforcement officials, the suspect is a 59-year-old Greek citizen born in Georgia and is under investigation for potential ties to Russian security services through a contact in Lithuania.

Escorted by police officers Friday, the suspect appeared before a magistrate in Alexandroupolis for a preliminary hearing as part of the ongoing judicial investigation.

