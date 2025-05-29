Goods delivered by nuclear power? UN agency chief meets Greek shipowners to discuss the idea

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, met with Greek shipowners on…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, met with Greek shipowners on Thursday to discuss the potential use of nuclear power in future global goods transportation.

The United Nations agency recently launched an initiative to develop a regulatory and safety framework for deploying nuclear reactors on commercial maritime vessels. Its aim is to reduce global emissions, improve efficiency in the shipping industry, and ultimately help lower food prices.

Grossi has been engaging with shipping leaders in Europe to promote the initiative, known as ATLAS – Atomic Technology Licensed for Applications at Sea.

In Athens, he held discussions on Thursday with Greece’s ministers of foreign affairs and development, Giorgos Gerapetritis and Takis Theodorikakos, as well as with the leadership of the Union of Greek Shipowners.

“We are at an important moment for nuclear science and technology, opening new opportunities for Greece – such as the IAEA’s ATLAS initiative for the maritime sector,” Grossi wrote in an online post.

Currently, nuclear propulsion at sea is limited to military use by advanced naval forces, powering submarines and aircraft carriers.

Wider civilian adoption has long been hindered by high investment costs, the need for comprehensive international regulation, and safety concerns. Critics also cite risks related to terrorism, piracy, and rising geopolitical tensions.

Greece consistently ranks as one of the world’s largest ship-owning nations, controlling a significant portion of the world’s commercial fleet.

