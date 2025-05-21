HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.1 million in…

HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $141.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $114.7 million.

