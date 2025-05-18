German police search for a man who attacked and injured at least 5 people outside a bar

BERLIN (AP) — German police were searching for a man who attacked and injured at least five people in the…

BERLIN (AP) — German police were searching for a man who attacked and injured at least five people in the western city of Bielefeld early Sunday.

Police said four of the victims suffered serious injuries and were being treated in different hospitals after the suspect attacked revelers in front of a bar in the city center with a sharp object and then fled the scene. They said the four severely injured were all men aged between 22 and 27 from Bielefeld or nearby towns.

They also said they could not rule out the possibility that more people were injured in the attack.

German news agency dpa reported that the revelers were soccer fans from a local team who defended themselves against the attacker before he fled. The city’s Arminia Bielefeld soccer club won its match on Saturday, and with it became 3rd division champions.

According to police, the attacker — who they only identified as a 35-year-old Syrian living in Germany — was probably also injured in the face.

In a statement Sunday night, police said the suspect left a bag at the crime scene containing personal documents and a bottle with an unknown liquid smelling of petrol.

“The background to the crime and the suspect’s motive are currently unknown. According to the current state of knowledge, the suspect attacked people indiscriminately,” police said. “Investigations are currently being carried out at full speed in all directions.”

Bielefeld police said in a statement that they found several knives at the scene of the attack and that they have activated a witness hotline asking people to upload videos and photos of the attack. They warned anyone who sees the suspect to keep a distance and call emergency services as the man may be armed and dangerous.

