Gabon swears in former military chief as president, signalling return to constitutional order

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema was sworn in as the fourth president of the Republic of Gabon on Saturday, signalling a return to constitutional order in the country after nearly two years of political transition following the 2023 military coup in this Central African country known for its oil wealth.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered at a stadium in the capital, Libreville, to witness the ceremony.

Nguema, 50, the former head of the country’s republican guard unit, has pledged to diversify the central African nation’s largely oil-dependent economy, reform the education system, and reduce youth unemployment.

“Today we celebrate democratic renewal,” Nguema said during a speech at the inauguration ceremony. “I promise to serve, protect and unite all Gabonese, that is the meaning of my oath.”

He defeated seven other candidates in the April 12 election, including outgoing Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, who finished a distant third with 3% of the vote. None of the other six candidates received more than 1% of the vote. Voter turnout was 70.11%. Some 920,000 voters, including more than 28,000 foreigners, were registered at over 3,000 polling stations.

Gabon has a very high unemployment rate, especially among young graduates, and the economy is heavily dependent on oil. There is also a lack of infrastructure, including roads connecting the regional provinces and basic social services such as improving the supply of clean water to the population.

Nguema overthrew President Ali Bongo Ondimba in 2023 and then led the country’s transition before running and winning the presidential election on April 12 with 58,074 votes, or 94,85 % of the votes cast.

Addressing the Gabonese people on Saturday, Nguema promised “a different Gabon, in line with our aspirations … we will diversify our economy through the transformation of our raw materials.” He said he would open Gabon to foreign investors.

“Gen Brice Oligui Nguema has raised a lot of hopes among the population, but there is a difference between rhetoric and practice,” said Serge Loungou, a lecturer in political geography at Omar Bongo University. “There are 40% of young graduates who are unemployed, the economy is heavily dependent on oil, and there is a lack of infrastructure, including roads to connect the regional provinces, and basic social services, such as improving the supply of clean water to the population.”

Gabon, which has a population of 2.3 million people, a third of whom live in poverty despite its vast oil wealth, will hold legislative and local elections in September.

