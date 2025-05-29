Former Congolese leader Kabila meets with religious leaders in rebel-controlled city

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Former Congolese President Joseph Kabila, who is accused by the government of supporting Rwanda-backed rebels in…

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Former Congolese President Joseph Kabila, who is accused by the government of supporting Rwanda-backed rebels in the country’s conflict-battered east, on Thursday met with top religious leaders in the rebel-controlled city of Goma.

During the meeting — his first public engagement since Congolese authorities lifted his immunity amid a treason probe – Kabila expressed his desire to help achieve peace in the troubled region, according to one of the religious leaders.

“The former president called us to express his wish to see peace return,” Joel Amurani, senior bishop and president of the Religious Denominations Platform, said after the meeting.

“We told him to play the role of referee. For 18 years, he has worked for the unity of this country, and he still possesses this talent to contribute to the return of peace,” Amurani added.

Kabila, who led Congo from 2001 to 2019, is accused by the government of supporting the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels that have seized two major cities in the country’s east. He had been in self-imposed exile since 2023 until April when he arrived in the key city of Goma in the east.

Among his alleged crimes include “treason, war crimes, crimes against humanity and participation in an insurrectional movement” in the country’s east, Justice Minister Constant Mutamba has said.

The Congolese government has not spoken publicly about any plans to charge Kabila for the alleged crimes. However, the senate last week voted to grant the government’s request and lift his lifetime immunity because of his honorific title as senator for life.

Congolese political analyst Hubert Masomeko described the current political situation as a “dangerous standoff” between the Congolese government and Kabila.

“Kabila’s arrival in Goma is a political counteroffensive in retaliation for the measures taken by Kinshasa,” Masomeko added.

