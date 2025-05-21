Child among 2 migrants who died attempting to cross English Channel to Britain in small boat

PARIS (AP) — A woman and a child died on an attempted illicit overnight sea crossing Wednesday from France to…

PARIS (AP) — A woman and a child died on an attempted illicit overnight sea crossing Wednesday from France to Britain.

It brings the number of deaths this week on the risky migration route to at least three, French maritime authorities said. At least 14 people have died so far this year.

French rescue services found the woman and child unconscious aboard a small boat carrying nearly 80 migrants off the Pas de Calais coast of northern France, maritime authorities said in a statement.

A French Navy vessel took aboard 10 other people who asked to be rescued from the boat, it said.

The rest of those aboard the boat then continued into British waters, while the French naval vessel transported those who had been rescued to the French port of Calais, it said.

Earlier this week, one person died and another was reported missing at sea after a boat overloaded with migrants broke apart during another attempted overnight crossing of the English Channel.

The missing person’s body has not been found, French maritime authorities said.

More than 12,500 people have crossed the English Channel on small boats so far in 2025, according to U.K. government figures.

