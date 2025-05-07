Brazilian police arrest 4 suspected of quadruple homicide on a soccer pitch

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police arrested three young adults and one 15-year-old who are suspected of killing four…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police arrested three young adults and one 15-year-old who are suspected of killing four people during a shootout on a soccer pitch in the northeastern city of Fortaleza, authorities said Wednesday.

The quadruple homicide occurred late on Tuesday in the same area where two sisters who were influencers were killed on May 1. Local media have reported a series of violent episodes in reaction to their deaths, including another shootout on a soccer field with no fatalities, a vandalized bus, protests and shuttered schools.

Tuesday’s victims were playing soccer when armed people invaded the pitch and fired dozens of shots, killing two on site. The other two later died from their injuries, local news outlet G1 reported.

Military police later arrested three individuals aged 18, 19 and 22, with prior convictions for attempted murder, robbery and drug trafficking, the secretariat for public safety and social defense said in a statement. They now face charges of homicide, being part of a criminal organization, illegal possession of a firearm and corruption of a minor.

A 15-year-old was also taken into custody. An investigation is underway.

The secretariat said the military police will increase its presence in the area for an indefinite period.

