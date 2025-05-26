Brazilian leader Lula hospitalized with inner ear ailment, then released

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was diagnosed with labyrinthitis Monday after suffering from…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was diagnosed with labyrinthitis Monday after suffering from vertigo, hospital officials said. The 79-year-old leftist leader has already returned to the country’s presidential residence, where he is resting.

The Sirio-Libanes Hospital said in a statement that Lula underwent imaging and blood tests, and its results came within normal limits. Labyrinthitis is an inflammation of the labyrinth in the inner ear, which is responsible for hearing and balance.

The health scare adds to Lula’s recent medical worries, which are also part of his allies’ concerns ahead of his likely bid for reelection next year.

The most serious is a fall he had in the bathroom of the presidential residence in Brasília on Oct. 19. Almost two months later, he was transferred to São Paulo for surgery after suffering headaches caused by new a bleeding in his head. He was discharged Dec. 15.

