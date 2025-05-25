ASEAN must deepen integration to tackle US tariffs, Malaysia says

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Southeast Asian nations must accelerate regional economic integration, diversify their markets and stay united to…

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Southeast Asian nations must accelerate regional economic integration, diversify their markets and stay united to tackle the fallout from global trade disruptions resulting from sweeping U.S. tariffs, Malaysia’s foreign minister said Sunday.

Mohamad Hasan, at a meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, also reiterated the bloc’s call for an end to Myanmar’s civil war and downplayed plans of Myanmar’s ruling military to hold elections later this year as a “whitewash.”

“ASEAN nations are among those most heavily affected by the U.S.-imposed tariffs. The U.S.–China trade war is dramatically disrupting production and trade patterns worldwide. A global economic slowdown is likely to happen,” Mohamad said. “We must seize this moment to deepen regional economic integration, so that we can better shield our region from external shocks.”

ASEAN countries, many of which rely on exports to the U.S., are reeling from tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration ranging from 10% to 49%. Six of the bloc’s 10 members are among the worst-hit, likely affecting ASEAN’s targeted growth forecast of 4.7% this year, trade officials said.

When Trump last month announced a 90-day pause on the tariffs, countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam swiftly began trade negotiations with Washington.

Mohamad said that Malaysia, ASEAN’s current chair, has requested a special summit with the U.S. as a bloc to discuss tariffs and is hopeful it could happen later this year. He said ASEAN is also exploring making Ukraine its dialogue partner while accelerating the process of admitting East Timor as its 11th member.

ASEAN leaders meet Monday in an annual summit that will be followed by a joint meeting Tuesday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

ASEAN’s unity is crucial as the region grapples with climate change and disruption from the malevolent use of artificial intelligence and other unregulated technologies, Mohamad said, adding that the bloc will be tested by external pressure, including a superpower rivalry.

Mohamad said the conflict in Myanmar, where the military seized power in 2021, had spilled over its borders with a growing number of refugees fleeing to neighboring nations and rising transborder and cybercrimes, making it now “an ASEAN issue.” He said ASEAN does not prefer any foreign intervention as the bloc should resolve its own internal affairs.

Myanmar’s military leaders are barred from ASEAN meetings after refusing to comply with the bloc’s peace plan, which includes negotiations and delivery of humanitarian aid.

Mohamad said the March earthquake that left more than 3,700 dead had opened up opportunity for ASEAN to reach out to warring parties with the aim of creating a dialogue toward peace.

Mohamad said the bloc plans to appoint a permanent envoy to Myanmar with a three-year term to bolster the process, and that he would visit Myanmar in June. Currently an envoy is appointed each year from the country holding the bloc’s rotating chair.

Mohamad said that violence must cease before any elections in Myanmar, which he said would be futile if there was just partial participation. Opposition parties are mostly either banned from contesting or are boycotting elections. It is also unclear how the polls can be carried out as the military has reportedly lost control of a large part of Myanmar.

“What is the point if it’s just a whitewash to cover up in the eyes of the international community?” Mohamad said.

