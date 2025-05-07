AP PHOTOS: Those devoted to bullfighting in Mexico feel recent bans harm a sacred tradition

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) — Mexico City lawmakers recently voted to ban violent bullfighting in the country’s capital. Animal rights advocates…

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) — Mexico City lawmakers recently voted to ban violent bullfighting in the country’s capital.

Animal rights advocates celebrated the decision, but for matadors, fans and cattle breeders, this long-time Spanish tradition bears a profound significance that would be shattered if bulls were not to be killed at the arena.

For Diego Silveti, a fourth-generation matador, bullfighting is a vocation, a path that he embraces despite knowing it might kill him. “I am willing to lose my life if necessary,” Silveti said. “For my legacy, for my significance, for what God has commanded me to do.”

