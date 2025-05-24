AP PHOTOS: A street parade lights up South Africa’s tough Hillbrow district

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The streets of Hillbrow, a tough downtown Johannesburg district more famous for its hijacked buildings, poverty and…

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The streets of Hillbrow, a tough downtown Johannesburg district more famous for its hijacked buildings, poverty and crime, came alive on this sunny Saturday morning as hundreds joined in a joyful street parade mixing music, art and performances.

The event has been a yearly happening since 1990. This year’s parade is the brainchild of Shade Brixton director Tamzyn Botha.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

