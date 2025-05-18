AP PHOTOS: Pope Leo XIV takes his first popemobile ride in St. Peter’s Square ahead of installation

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Leo XIV took his first popemobile ride through St. Peter’s Square ahead of his installation…

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Leo XIV took his first popemobile ride through St. Peter’s Square ahead of his installation on Sunday, waving from the back of the open-back truck to the crowd waving flags and cheering “Viva il Papa!”

The bells of St. Peter’s Basilica tolled as Leo waved as the truck looped slowly through the square. The crowd cheered and waved a sea of Peruvian, American and Holy See flags mixed in with flags of other nations and banners.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.