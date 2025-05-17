AP PHOTOS: Moments from the Eurovision Finals

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — The world’s largest live music event reached its conclusion with the grand final on Saturday of…

Acts from more than two dozen countries took the stage in Basel, Switzerland, to compete in the competition’s conclusion.

Classically trained countertenor JJ of Austria won the 69th contest with the operatic song “Wasted Love.”

Israel’s Yuval Raphael came second at a competition overshadowed by the Gaza war.

