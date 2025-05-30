AP PHOTOS: In cricket-crazy India, the Indian Premier League is a reason to celebrate

NEW DELHI (AP) — The world’s richest franchise cricket league is ongoing in India, a cricket- crazy country of 1.4…

NEW DELHI (AP) — The world’s richest franchise cricket league is ongoing in India, a cricket- crazy country of 1.4 billion. The Indian Premier League features top players from around the world and attracts hundreds of millions of TV viewers.

While the format leads to high-tempo action on the field, Twenty20 cricket has also sparked an evolution in off-field entertainment in cricket. Cheerleaders dancing on podiums, DJs sitting behind decks spinning tunes, and fancy dress themes are all part of the T20 game for crowds, bringing a colorful new twist for those at the stadium and broadcast viewers.

This year, 65 international cricketers from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, England and Afghanistan have joined India’s high-profile players in the tournament.

The tournament started March 23 and the final is set for June 3 at Ahmedabad. The championship decider will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue with a seating capacity of 132,000.

