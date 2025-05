CAMPANA, Argentina (AP) — More than 2,000 people were ordered to evacuate rural areas north of Argentina’s capital after several…

CAMPANA, Argentina (AP) — More than 2,000 people were ordered to evacuate rural areas north of Argentina’s capital after several days of heavy rainfall flooded highways, farmlands and entire neighborhoods.

