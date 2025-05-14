AP PHOTOS: Funeral of José Mujica, Uruguay’s iconic former president

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Mourners wept, raised their arms and marched behind the flag-draped casket of former President José Mujica…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Mourners wept, raised their arms and marched behind the flag-draped casket of former President José Mujica on Wednesday as thousands bid a poignant farewell to the iconic leader in the Uruguayan capital.

Mujica, a guerrilla-turned-president who was a champion of the Latin American left, died on Tuesday.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.