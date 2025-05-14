Live Radio
AP PHOTOS: Funeral of José Mujica, Uruguay’s iconic former president

The Associated Press

May 14, 2025, 1:52 PM

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Mourners wept, raised their arms and marched behind the flag-draped casket of former President José Mujica on Wednesday as thousands bid a poignant farewell to the iconic leader in the Uruguayan capital.

Mujica, a guerrilla-turned-president who was a champion of the Latin American left, died on Tuesday.

