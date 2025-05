BEIJING, China (AP) — Expressions of divers at the Diving World Cup Super Final held at the Water Cube in…

BEIJING, China (AP) — Expressions of divers at the Diving World Cup Super Final held at the Water Cube in Beijing, made in the split second between the diving board and the water.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.